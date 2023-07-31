Soldiers from HHC, 653rd Regional Support Group, perform the High Jumper while conducting Army Physical Readiness Training Preparation Drills, Aug. 5, Arizona State University Mesa Campus. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7956109
|VIRIN:
|230805-A-EK137-4073
|Resolution:
|5529x4000
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 653rd RSG Army Reserve Soldiers compete in energetic PRT activities [Image 3 of 3], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT