    Army Reserve Fire Fighters Train at Northern Strike 2023 [Image 6 of 6]

    Army Reserve Fire Fighters Train at Northern Strike 2023

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army fire fighters of the 369th Engineering Detachment, U.S. Army Reserve, conduct a pre-mobilization validation exercise during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 17:00
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Hometown: NORRISTOWN, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Fire Fighters Train at Northern Strike 2023 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NS23

