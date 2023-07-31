Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    653rd RSG Army Reserve Soldiers compete in energetic PRT activities [Image 1 of 3]

    653rd RSG Army Reserve Soldiers compete in energetic PRT activities

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Pvt. Davon Williams, human resource specialist, HHC, 653rd Regional Support Group, makes an athletic catch during a game of flag football, part of company Physical Readiness Training, Aug. 5, Arizona State University Mesa Campus. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 16:43
    Photo ID: 7956107
    VIRIN: 230805-A-EK137-3635
    Resolution: 2464x1283
    Size: 687.78 KB
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 653rd RSG Army Reserve Soldiers compete in energetic PRT activities [Image 3 of 3], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    653rd RSG Army Reserve Soldiers compete in energetic PRT activities
    653rd RSG Army Reserve Soldiers compete in energetic PRT activities
    653rd RSG Army Reserve Soldiers compete in energetic PRT activities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    PRT
    653rd RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT