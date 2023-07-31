Army Reserve Fire Fighters Train at Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Army fire fighters of the 369th Engineering Detachment, U.S. Army Reserve, conduct a pre-mobilization validation exercise during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Courtesy photo)
