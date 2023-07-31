U.S. Army fire fighters of the 369th Engineering Detachment, U.S. Army Reserve, conduct a pre-mobilization validation exercise during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 17:00 Photo ID: 7956106 VIRIN: 230804-F-UJ487-5450 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 7.92 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Hometown: NORRISTOWN, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Fire Fighters Train at Northern Strike 2023 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.