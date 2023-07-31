Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Medical Group Participate in a Simulation Lab [Image 10 of 10]

    180FW Medical Group Participate in a Simulation Lab

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shantel Alexander and Staff Sgt. Sabra Szavuly assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, Medical Group, performs a medical procedure on a medical mannequin during a training simulation course at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan, July 20, 2023. The Medical Group performed daily training, conducted in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, to maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)

    okinawa
    medical group
    hospital
    medic
    180FW

