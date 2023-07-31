180FW Medical Group Participate in a Simulation Lab

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sabra Szavuly assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, Medical Group, applies a tourniquet to a medical mannequin during a training simulation course at U.S. Naval hospital Okinawa, Japan, July 20, 2023. The Medical Group performed daily training, conducted in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, to maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)

