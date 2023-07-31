Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct combined arms live-fire exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct combined arms live-fire exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo “Berserker” Company with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise with an M1A2 Abrams tank at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Aug. 5th. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 13:14
    Photo ID: 7955708
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-JS531-1113
    Resolution: 1356x763
    Size: 156.19 KB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct combined arms live-fire exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct combined arms live-fire exercise
    Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct combined arms live-fire exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT