U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo “Berserker” Company with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise with an M1A2 Abrams tank at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Aug. 5th. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 13:14 Photo ID: 7955708 VIRIN: 230806-Z-JS531-1113 Resolution: 1356x763 Size: 156.19 KB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct combined arms live-fire exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.