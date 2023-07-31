Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct combined arms live-fire exercise

Croatian soldiers with 11th Croatian Contingent “Panzer Battery,” supporting NATO’S enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise with a Croatian Gepard anti-aircraft gun tank, or “Flugabwehrkanonenpanzer,” at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Aug. 5th. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL