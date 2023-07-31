Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct combined arms live-fire exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct combined arms live-fire exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Croatian soldiers with 11th Croatian Contingent “Panzer Battery,” supporting NATO’S enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise with a Croatian Gepard anti-aircraft gun tank, or “Flugabwehrkanonenpanzer,” at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Aug. 5th. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

