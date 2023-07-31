U.S. Army Spc. Jermaine Coleman, an aircraft fuel handler with 2nd Battalion (General Support), 3rd Aviation Regiment, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, mans a fuel point for UH-60 Black Hawk refueling during the 2023 NATO Best Sniper Competition held at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 1. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7955591 VIRIN: 230801-Z-WW831-1005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.79 MB Location: ADAZI, LV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ivy Soldiers support 12 NATO countries as they showcase precision, interoperability during Best Sniper Competition in Latvia [Image 8 of 8], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.