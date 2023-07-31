A Latvian National Armed Forces sniper team boards a UH-60 Black Hawk during the NATO Best Sniper competition held at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 1. The competition, supported by Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4ID, consisted of three-person teams representing 12 NATO allies: Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7955590 VIRIN: 230801-Z-WW831-1092 Resolution: 6036x4024 Size: 12.65 MB Location: ADAZI, LV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ivy Soldiers support 12 NATO countries as they showcase precision, interoperability during Best Sniper Competition in Latvia [Image 8 of 8], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.