USS Normandy Departs Rijeka, Croatia

230801-N-LK647-1253 RIJEKA, Croatia (Aug. 1, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jacob Caton, front, Fire Controlman Zachary Burris, middle, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Alexzander Pope, all assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stow line below decks as Normandy departs Rijeka, Croatia, following a mid-deployment maintenance availability, Aug. 1, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

