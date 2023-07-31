Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Master Sgt. Baldelli retires after 36 years [Image 15 of 15]

    Senior Master Sgt. Baldelli retires after 36 years

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Marla Stewart, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron nurse, takes a photo with Senior Master Sgt. (ret.) Lisa M. Baldelli after her retirement ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base Aug. 5, 2023. Baldelli served for 36 years, 29 of those with the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing, where she held several roles in the services career field. She also deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and humanitarian efforts in Panama. At the time of her retirement she led the 403rd Force Support Squadron's Sustainment Services Flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 10:44
    Photo ID: 7955577
    VIRIN: 230805-F-KV687-1298
    Resolution: 4448x3719
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    This work, Senior Master Sgt. Baldelli retires after 36 years [Image 15 of 15], by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nurse
    services
    Air Force Reserve
    retirement
    force support

