Senior Master Sgt. Baldelli retires after 36 years

Staff Sgt. Austin Woods, 403rd Force Support Squadron force management assistant NCOIC, presents Senior Master Sgt. (ret.) Lisa M. Baldelli with a gift during her retirement ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Aug. 5, 2023. Baldelli served for 36 years, 29 of those with the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing, where she held several roles in the services career field. She also deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and humanitarian efforts in Panama. At the time of her retirement she led the 403rd Force Support Squadron's Sustainment Services Flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

