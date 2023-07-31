U.S. Sen. Doug Lamborn, of Colarado, meets with U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during a congressional delegation visit in Port of Gdynia, Poland, Aug. 5. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 09:01 Photo ID: 7955472 VIRIN: 230805-Z-MI513-1116 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.4 MB Location: PORT OF GDYNIA, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Port of Gdynia, Poland [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.