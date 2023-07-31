Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Port of Gdynia, Poland [Image 2 of 4]

    Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Port of Gdynia, Poland

    PORT OF GDYNIA, POLAND

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Kareen Monague, 4th Infantry Division’s deputy commander for support, and Sen. Doug Lamborn, of Colorado, tour a shipping yard containing U.S. military equipment, during a congressional delegation visit to the Port of Gdynia, Poland, Aug. 5. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Yarnall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 09:00
    Photo ID: 7955471
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-MI513-1083
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: PORT OF GDYNIA, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Port of Gdynia, Poland [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Port of Gdynia, Poland
    Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Port of Gdynia, Poland
    Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Port of Gdynia, Poland
    Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Port of Gdynia, Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT