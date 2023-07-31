Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Port of Gdynia, Poland [Image 1 of 4]

    Congressional delegation visits U.S. Soldiers in Port of Gdynia, Poland

    PORT OF GDYNIA, POLAND

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (From left) U.S. Sens. Nancy Mace, of South Carolina, Seth Moulton, of Massachusetts, and Doug Lamborn, of Colorado, meet with U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, at the Port of Gdynia, Poland, Aug. 5. The three senators visited Soldiers and observed port operations during the visit. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 08:59
    Photo ID: 7955470
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-MI513-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: PORT OF GDYNIA, PL
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

