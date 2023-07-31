Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Departs Rijeka, Croatia [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Normandy Departs Rijeka, Croatia

    CROATIA

    08.02.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230801-N-LK647-1196 RIJEKA, Croatia (Aug. 1, 2023) A view from the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) as the ship departs Rijeka, Croatia, following a mid-deployment maintenance availability, Aug. 1, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    USS Normandy Departs Rijeka, Croatia
    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

