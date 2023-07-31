USS Normandy Departs Rijeka, Croatia

230801-N-LK647-1196 RIJEKA, Croatia (Aug. 1, 2023) A view from the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) as the ship departs Rijeka, Croatia, following a mid-deployment maintenance availability, Aug. 1, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

