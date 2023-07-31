Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill

    SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230804-N-NY362-1102 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug 4, 2023) Sailors lower a rigid hull inflatable boat during a seamanship training team evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, Aug. 4. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 06:44
    Photo ID: 7955405
    VIRIN: 230804-N-NY362-1102
    Resolution: 6347x4346
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Seamanship Training Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT