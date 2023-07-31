USS Howard (DDG 83) Seamanship Training Team/ Man Overboard Drill

230804-N-NY362-1018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug 4, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Lopez, from Los Angeles, repeats conning officer maneuver recommendations during a seamanship training team evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, Aug. 4. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

