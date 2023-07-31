BM3 Schiazza and Lt. j.g. Hollister Connect a Quick Release Hook

230804-N-KW492-1155

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Gabriel Schiazza, from San Diego and Lt. j.g. Jay Hollister, from Marysville, Washington connects a quick release hook to the sling of a rigid-hull inflatable boat alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during small boat operations in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, Aug. 4, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: MARYSVILLE, WA, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US