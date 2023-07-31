FC3 Craft Holds On to Safety Line

230804-N-KW492-1164

Fire Controlman 3rd Class Danner Craft, from Mt. Pleasant, Texas, holds on to a safety line as a rigid-hull inflatable boat is lifted into the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during small boat operations in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, Aug. 4, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 08.03.2023
Location: INDIAN OCEAN