    Sailors Operate RHIB [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors Operate RHIB

    INDIAN OCEAN

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230804-N-KW492-1135
    Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, Aug. 4, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

