Sailors Operate RHIB

Sailors operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat as it disembarks the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during small boat operations in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, Aug. 4, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

