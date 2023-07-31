Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp

A first responder from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing responds to a simulated nuclear exposure incident during an exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 28, 2023. The training helped enhance interoperability between multiple first responder teams with the goal of responding, identifying and controlling potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

