Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp [Image 6 of 6]

    Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A first responder from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing responds to a simulated nuclear exposure incident during an exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 28, 2023. The training helped enhance interoperability between multiple first responder teams with the goal of responding, identifying and controlling potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 03:50
    Photo ID: 7955335
    VIRIN: 230728-F-EP384-1043
    Resolution: 4416x3533
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp
    Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp
    Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp
    Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp
    Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp
    Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nuclear
    Emergency Management
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    Exercise
    Ali Al Salem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT