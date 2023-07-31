Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp

Tech. Sgt. Robert Sherwood, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management team lead, briefs a nuclear exposure scenario to his team during an exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 28, 2023. The training helped enhance interoperability between multiple first responder teams with the goal of responding, identifying and controlling potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

Date Taken: 07.28.2023
Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW