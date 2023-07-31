Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp

Staff Sgt. Thomas Jamison, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, performs a buddy check on Tech. Sgt. Jose Lagunas, 386th ECES EM technician at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 28, 2023. The team geared up for a nuclear training exercise to stay sharp for possible real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

