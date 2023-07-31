Staff Sgt. Thomas Jamison, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, performs a buddy check on Tech. Sgt. Jose Lagunas, 386th ECES EM technician at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 28, 2023. The team geared up for a nuclear training exercise to stay sharp for possible real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 03:50
|Photo ID:
|7955330
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-EP384-1012
|Resolution:
|4818x3854
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
