    Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp [Image 1 of 6]

    Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Thomas Jamison, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, performs a buddy check on Tech. Sgt. Jose Lagunas, 386th ECES EM technician at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 28, 2023. The team geared up for a nuclear training exercise to stay sharp for possible real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 03:50
    Photo ID: 7955330
    VIRIN: 230728-F-EP384-1012
    Resolution: 4818x3854
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nuclear exercise keeps first responders sharp
    Nuclear
    Emergency Management
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    Exercise
    Ali Al Salem

