    Blue Angels Fly Over Lake Washington [Image 7 of 9]

    Blue Angels Fly Over Lake Washington

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Soto 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    The United States Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in formation for an airshow during Seattle Fleet Week, Aug. 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan J. Soto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 01:01
    Photo ID: 7955303
    VIRIN: 230805-N-VQ841-1771
    Resolution: 5435x3488
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Fly Over Lake Washington [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Ethan Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Seafair
    Seattle Fleet Week
    Blue Angles

