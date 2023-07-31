Blue Angels Fly Over Lake Washington

The United States Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, fly in formation for an airshow during Seattle Fleet Week, Aug. 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan J. Soto)

