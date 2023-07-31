U.S. Servicemembers perform casualty evacuation training exercise in SOUTHERN STAR

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Pavelites and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class James Defranc participate in a casualty evacuation training exercise with Chilean servicemembers in Rancagua, Chile, July 26, 2023. Exercise SOUTHERN STAR, a Chilean-led special operations forces exercise with close collaboration with Special Operations Command South, brought together forces from Chile and the United States to improve integration and enable asymmetric capabilities with Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Caravello)

