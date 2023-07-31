Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Special Operations servicemembers, Chilean Commandos participate in fast rope evolution in SOUTHERN STAR [Image 13 of 17]

    U.S. Special Operations servicemembers, Chilean Commandos participate in fast rope evolution in SOUTHERN STAR

    RANCAGUA, CHILE

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Caravello 

    Special Operations Command South

    U.S. Army Green Berets from the 7th Special Forces Group and Chilean Commandos participate in a fast rope evolution in Rancagua, Chile, July 26, 2023. Exercise SOUTHERN STAR, a Chilean-led special operations forces exercise with close collaboration with Special Operations Command South, brought together forces from Chile and the United States to improve integration and enable asymmetric capabilities with Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Caravello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 21:15
    Photo ID: 7955237
    VIRIN: 230727-N-CU717-4332
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: RANCAGUA, CL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Special Operations servicemembers, Chilean Commandos participate in fast rope evolution in SOUTHERN STAR [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Christopher Caravello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCSOUTH
    SOUTHCOM
    SEAL Team 18
    Southern Star 23
    7th GRP

