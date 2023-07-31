U.S. Army Green Berets from the 7th Special Forces Group and Chilean Commandos participate in a fast rope evolution in Rancagua, Chile, July 26, 2023. Exercise SOUTHERN STAR, a Chilean-led special operations forces exercise with close collaboration with Special Operations Command South, brought together forces from Chile and the United States to improve integration and enable asymmetric capabilities with Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Caravello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 21:15 Photo ID: 7955228 VIRIN: 230727-N-CU717-4180 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 4.44 MB Location: RANCAGUA, CL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Special Operations servicemembers, Chilean Commandos participate in fast rope evolution in SOUTHERN STAR [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Christopher Caravello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.