Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Faces of Our Base [Image 2 of 2]

    The Faces of Our Base

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Horn, a cyber systems operations specialist with the 264th Combat Communications Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 5, 2023. Horn has been in the military for almost five years, enjoys fishing, volunteering at his church, and is currently going through an electrician apprentice program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 17:19
    Photo ID: 7955152
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-QB509-1017
    Resolution: 3746x5612
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Faces of Our Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Faces of Our Base
    The Faces of Our Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    182nd Airlift Wing
    264th Combat Communications Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT