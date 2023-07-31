The Faces of Our Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Horn, a cyber systems operations specialist with the 264th Combat Communications Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 5, 2023. Horn has been in the military for almost five years, enjoys fishing, volunteering at his church, and is currently going through an electrician apprentice program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 Location: PEORIA, IL, US