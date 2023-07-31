The 192nd Wing headquarters is home to a new "Mother's Room", donated by the Hampton Roads Peninsula Zeta Chapter of Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority, Inc. (KEΨ) during a ribbon cutting ceremony July 13, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by the 192nd Wing Command Team and various members of the VaANG as well as KEΨ national and local members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 16:50 Photo ID: 7955102 VIRIN: 230713-Z-ME883-1057 Resolution: 7790x5193 Size: 11.06 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 192nd Wing receives a Mother’s Room [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.