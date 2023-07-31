Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd Wing receives a Mother’s Room [Image 20 of 30]

    192nd Wing receives a Mother’s Room

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    The 192nd Wing headquarters is home to a new "Mother's Room", donated by the Hampton Roads Peninsula Zeta Chapter of Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority, Inc. (KEΨ) during a ribbon cutting ceremony July 13, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by the 192nd Wing Command Team and various members of the VaANG as well as KEΨ national and local members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 7955097
    VIRIN: 230713-Z-ME883-1054
    Resolution: 7586x5057
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 192nd Wing receives a Mother’s Room [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    192nd Wing receives a Mother&rsquo;s Room

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    ANG
    Virginia Air National Guard
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    mother's room nursing
    Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority

