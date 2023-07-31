Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    Active Shooter Exercise

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force members with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, participate in an active shooter mission assurance exercise and evaluation at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 4, 2023. This exercise evaluated the base’s capabilities, response and recovery plans when faced with an active shooter threat.

