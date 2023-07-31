U.S. Air Force members with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, participate in an active shooter mission assurance exercise and evaluation at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 4, 2023. This exercise evaluated the base’s capabilities, response and recovery plans when faced with an active shooter threat.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 13:22 Photo ID: 7954741 VIRIN: 230804-Z-UY850-1017 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.26 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.