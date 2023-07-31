Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 5th Fleet [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 5th Fleet

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230731-N-AL206-1074 GULF OF ADEN (July 31, 2023) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jayson Belser stands watch in the Combat Information Center aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway in the Gulf of Aden, July 31, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 5th Fleet [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

