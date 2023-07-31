Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Coast Guard Memorial Service at Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven [Image 7 of 12]

    National Coast Guard Memorial Service at Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven

    GRAND HAVEN, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Connor 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Photo of events at the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven, MI., Fri. Aug. 4, 2023. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Matthew Thompson, AUXPA

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 09:11
    Photo ID: 7954593
    VIRIN: 230804-G-ZZ999-1007
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 9.89 MB
    Location: GRAND HAVEN, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Coast Guard Memorial Service at Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 James Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Great Lakes
    Grand Haven
    Station Grand Haven
    Coast Guard Festival

