ARABIAN GULF (August 4, 2023) A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon and four U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II’s depart following a photo exercise with guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Arabian Gulf, August 4, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 06:05
|Photo ID:
|7954459
|VIRIN:
|230804-N-HY958-1071
|Resolution:
|4148x2830
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS McFaul Conducts a Photo Exercise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
