Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS McFaul Conducts a Photo Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    USS McFaul Conducts a Photo Exercise

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    ARABIAN GULF (August 4, 2023) A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon and four U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II’s depart following a photo exercise with guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Arabian Gulf, August 4, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 06:05
    Photo ID: 7954459
    VIRIN: 230804-N-HY958-1071
    Resolution: 4148x2830
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFaul Conducts a Photo Exercise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS McFaul Conducts a Photo Exercise
    USS McFaul Conducts a Photo Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    photo exercise
    destroyer
    uss mcfaul
    ddg 74
    carrier strike group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT