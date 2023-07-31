ARABIAN GULF (August 4, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) conducts a photo exercise with a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon and four U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II’s in the Arabian Gulf, August 4, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 06:05 Photo ID: 7954458 VIRIN: 230804-N-YD864-1098 Resolution: 5714x3809 Size: 1.01 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS McFaul Conducts a Photo Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.