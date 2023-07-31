Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Conducts a Photo Exercise

    USS McFaul Conducts a Photo Exercise

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    ARABIAN GULF (August 4, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) conducts a photo exercise with a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon and four U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II’s in the Arabian Gulf, August 4, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFaul Conducts a Photo Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    photo exercise
    destroyer
    uss mcfaul
    ddg 74
    carrier strike group 12

