Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT 1/6 Conducts a Shotgun Range [Image 6 of 7]

    26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT 1/6 Conducts a Shotgun Range

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. George Acostazamora, a Queens, New York native and a combat engineer with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)’s (MEU(SOC)) Battalion Landing Team 1/6, fires a Mossberg 590A1 12-gauge shotgun during a range aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 4, 2023. The 26th MEU(SOC, embarked with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, continues to maximize training opportunities across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while on a scheduled deployment as the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command Immediate Response Force within the Fifth and Sixth Fleet’s area of responsibility (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 04:12
    Photo ID: 7954431
    VIRIN: 230804-M-VB101-1186
    Resolution: 5107x3648
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Hometown: QUEENS, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT 1/6 Conducts a Shotgun Range [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT 1/6 Conducts a Shotgun Range
    26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT 1/6 Conducts a Shotgun Range
    26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT 1/6 Conducts a Shotgun Range
    26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT 1/6 Conducts a Shotgun Range
    26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT 1/6 Conducts a Shotgun Range
    26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT 1/6 Conducts a Shotgun Range
    26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT 1/6 Conducts a Shotgun Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    Battalion Landing Team 1/6
    USMCNews
    Mossberg 590A1 12-gauge Shotgun
    26thMEU(SOC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT