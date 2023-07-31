U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Vincent Eltman, a Bensenville, Illinois native and a combat engineer with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)’s (MEU(SOC)) Battalion Landing Team 1/6, fires a Mossberg 590A1 12-gauge shotgun during a range aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 4, 2023. The 26th MEU(SOC, embarked with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, continues to maximize training opportunities across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while on a scheduled deployment as the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command Immediate Response Force within the Fifth and Sixth Fleet’s area of responsibility (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 04:12 Photo ID: 7954426 VIRIN: 230804-M-VB101-1114 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.02 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Hometown: BENSENVILLE, IL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th MEU(SOC)’s BLT 1/6 Conducts a Shotgun Range [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.