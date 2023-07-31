Task Force Ivy Soldiers support 12 NATO countries as they showcase precision, interoperability during Best Sniper Competition in Latvia

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dontavius Brown, a petroleum supply specialist with 2nd Battalion (General Support), 3rd Aviation Regiment, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, fuels a UH-60 Black Hawk during the 2023 NATO Best Sniper Competition held at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 1. The petroleum supply specialists were one part of the support provided by Task Force Ivy throughout the event, which consisted of ensuring the efficient and timely distribution of fuel to support the competition. The contest consisted of three-person teams representing 12 NATO allies: Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

