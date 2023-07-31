Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Ivy Soldiers support 12 NATO countries as they showcase precision, interoperability during Best Sniper Competition in Latvia [Image 8 of 11]

    Task Force Ivy Soldiers support 12 NATO countries as they showcase precision, interoperability during Best Sniper Competition in Latvia

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A sniper tests different shooting positions during the 2023 NATO Best Sniper Competition held at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 2. The teams contended with wind, rain, movement, and limited visibility as they shot at five targets from an altitude of approximately 50 meters and a distance of 200 meters. The contest, supported by helicopter crews with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, consisted of three-person teams representing 12 NATO allies: Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 04:07
    Photo ID: 7954422
    VIRIN: 230802-Z-AS463-1016
    Resolution: 5211x3474
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ivy Soldiers support 12 NATO countries as they showcase precision, interoperability during Best Sniper Competition in Latvia [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

