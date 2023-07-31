A crew chief with Task Force Nighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, provides support and ensures safety during the 2023 NATO Best Sniper Competition held at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 1. The contest, supported by helicopter crews with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, consisted of three-person teams representing 12 NATO allies: Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 04:05 Photo ID: 7954418 VIRIN: 230801-Z-AS463-1119 Resolution: 5376x3584 Size: 7.99 MB Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ivy Soldiers support 12 NATO countries as they showcase precision, interoperability during Best Sniper Competition in Latvia [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.