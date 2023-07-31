2-116th Cases Unit Colors

Lt. Col. Sammuel McDowell and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Maisey, 2-116th command team, case their unit colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The casing of the unit colors signals the end of the mission for the 2-116th and the relinquishment of authority for the area of operation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW