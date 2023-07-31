Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-116th Cases Unit Colors [Image 1 of 5]

    2-116th Cases Unit Colors

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    07.19.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    Lt. Col. Sammuel McDowell and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Maisey, 2-116th command team, case their unit colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The casing of the unit colors signals the end of the mission for the 2-116th and the relinquishment of authority for the area of operation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 03:14
    Photo ID: 7954410
    VIRIN: 230719-A-XA218-8901
    Resolution: 3220x2941
    Size: 890.52 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-116th Cases Unit Colors [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-116th Cases Unit Colors
    2-116th Casing Unit Colors
    1-155th Assumes Authority
    1-155th Assumes Responsibility
    Task Force Rifles Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    Transfer of Authority
    Task Force Rattler
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Task Force Rifles
    1-155th IN BN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT