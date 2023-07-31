Lt. Col. Sammuel McDowell and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Maisey, 2-116th command team, case their unit colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The casing of the unit colors signals the end of the mission for the 2-116th and the relinquishment of authority for the area of operation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 03:14
|Photo ID:
|7954410
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-XA218-8901
|Resolution:
|3220x2941
|Size:
|890.52 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-116th Cases Unit Colors [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT