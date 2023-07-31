Ramage Sailors During Underway Replenishment

230729-N-NS135-1166 IONIAN SEA (July 29, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), left, performs an underway replenishment with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13), right, July 29, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)
