230729-N-NS135-1094 IONIAN SEA (July 29, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), stand watch during an underway replenishment with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13), July 29, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 02:32 Photo ID: 7954408 VIRIN: 230729-N-NS135-1094 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.38 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Sailors During Underway Replenishment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.