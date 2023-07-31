Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramage Sailors During Underway Replenishment [Image 2 of 4]

    Ramage Sailors During Underway Replenishment

    IONIAN SEA

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230729-N-NS135-1049 IONIAN SEA (July 29, 2023) Lt. jg. Denisse Ramirez, left, electronics officer assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), measures range during an underway replenishment with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13), July 29, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 02:32
    Photo ID: 7954407
    VIRIN: 230729-N-NS135-1049
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramage Sailors During Underway Replenishment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramage Prepares For Underway Replenishment
    Ramage Sailors During Underway Replenishment
    Ramage Sailors During Underway Replenishment
    Ramage Sailors During Underway Replenishment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT