230804-N-UB993-1008

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors during an all hands call at Joint Base Peral Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 4, 2023. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickahm provides comprehensive readiness support and customer service to base military personnel, civilians and families while enabling maximum mission readiness of tenant commands and activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 01:31 Photo ID: 7954393 VIRIN: 230804-N-UB993-1108 Resolution: 4390x2930 Size: 1.14 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.